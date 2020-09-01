$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Pacira Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,223. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $111,284.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,927.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $663,167.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,540 shares of company stock worth $15,163,688. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 22.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

