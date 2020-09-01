$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Skechers USA posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Skechers USA has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers USA (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.