$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLN. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 11,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,462.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,111.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Olin by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 48,744 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Olin by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 135,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,269,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,409 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Olin by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

