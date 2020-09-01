1,008,476 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,008,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.72% of Oaktree Specialty Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,575,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 566,970 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $6,281,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,724,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,520,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 325,901 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,659 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.21 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

