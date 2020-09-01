104,685 Shares in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Upwork as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $572,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Upwork by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after buying an additional 1,279,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 67,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Upwork by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork Inc has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $86,577.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,292.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $44,804.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,395.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,310 shares of company stock valued at $539,644 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

