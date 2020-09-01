108,994 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 52,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,898. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

