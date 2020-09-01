10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.74

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.74 and last traded at $113.12, with a volume of 4729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.62.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $2,956,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $656,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,357,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $11,700,250.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $8,366,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $1,853,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $5,674,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

