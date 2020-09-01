$112.09 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post $112.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.39 million and the lowest is $110.50 million. El Pollo LoCo reported sales of $112.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year sales of $434.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $431.51 million to $436.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $452.04 million, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $466.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $474,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.78. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

