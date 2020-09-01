$119.36 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) will post $119.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.99 million to $134.10 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $244.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $517.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.00 million to $555.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $619.88 million, with estimates ranging from $524.90 million to $840.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGY. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at $40,947,215.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. UBS Group AG raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 87,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.