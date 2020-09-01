121,090 Shares in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,109,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cloudera by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cloudera by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,120 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $7,773,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter worth $9,464,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 160,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,195. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,294,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,162. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

