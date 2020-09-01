$123.74 Million in Sales Expected for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will report $123.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.96 million. Quotient Technology posted sales of $114.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year sales of $438.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.24 million to $442.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $512.05 million, with estimates ranging from $511.69 million to $512.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $830.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,114. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $80,987.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at $488,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,665 shares of company stock worth $154,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 75.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.