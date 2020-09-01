$136.32 Million in Sales Expected for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will post sales of $136.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.24 million and the highest is $136.40 million. Secureworks posted sales of $136.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year sales of $564.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.50 million to $567.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $604.07 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $612.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.85 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCWX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCWX opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

