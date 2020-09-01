$143.89 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to report $143.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.50 million and the highest is $145.20 million. Chegg reported sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $612.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $618.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $763.10 million, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $802.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

CHGG stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,366.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29.

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc purchased 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.04 per share, with a total value of $99,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $1,815,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,407,566.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,156,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

