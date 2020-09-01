14,898 Shares in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Saia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 180,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,743,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.32. 3,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,187. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,940 shares of company stock worth $891,595. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

