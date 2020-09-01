$149.70 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report $149.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.50 million. Semtech reported sales of $141.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $568.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $578.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $637.11 million, with estimates ranging from $621.67 million to $676.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $817,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,677,631.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Summers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,240 shares of company stock worth $3,219,585 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 402.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 1,538.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 765,626 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Semtech by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after purchasing an additional 323,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 185,721 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

