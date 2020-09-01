$154.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce sales of $154.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.50 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $174.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $626.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.90 million to $637.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $668.17 million, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $689.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.