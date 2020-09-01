$17.45 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report $17.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.20 million and the lowest is $16.61 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $101.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.42 million to $102.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $77.68 million, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 73.51%.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,514,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 447,685 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 936.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,448,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 1,308,886 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 377.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 816,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 48,930 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $329.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.60.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

