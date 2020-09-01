19,453 Shares in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.33. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

