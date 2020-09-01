1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Down 96.6% in August

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 342,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 2,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

