22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Up 4.8%

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 1,071,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,476,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Nora B. Sullivan purchased 101,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $80,046.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at about $912,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 421,151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 187.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.