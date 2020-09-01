23,400 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 214.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 287.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,697. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $149,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,266.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $503,525. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

