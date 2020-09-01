24,300 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,259,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,529,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

