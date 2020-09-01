$268.80 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will announce sales of $268.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the highest is $273.20 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $332.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $991.32 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

NYSE:STAY opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1,525.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

