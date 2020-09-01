32,334 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after buying an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ciena by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $254,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.02. 26,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,164. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities cut Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

