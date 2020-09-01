35,376 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.9% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 141,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 38,113 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $99.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,278,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

