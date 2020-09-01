37,137 Shares in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Pacira Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.20. 5,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $663,167.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $6,547,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

