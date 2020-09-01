$381.29 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $381.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.00 million and the highest is $419.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $423.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSXP. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

PSXP stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

