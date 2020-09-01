$405.16 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to post sales of $405.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.90 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $402.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $368.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

