40,922 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total value of $19,155,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,434 shares of company stock valued at $225,863,948. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded up $12.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $362.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

