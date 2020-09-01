47,566 Shares in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $360,173,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $17,528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after buying an additional 446,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,481,000 after buying an additional 259,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,117,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,630. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

