4Cable TV International (OTCMKTS:CATV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

4Cable TV International Inc (OTCMKTS:CATV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. 4Cable TV International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 94,630,667 shares trading hands.

About 4Cable TV International (OTCMKTS:CATV)

4Cable TV International, Inc provides specialty solutions to the cable television sector. It offers a suite of products comprising RF to Fiber (RF2F), a proprietary line of coax-to-fiber taps that enables cable operators to reach homes within their franchise authorized area; PowerMiser, a circuitry, which allows a low current 1 GHz amplifier and/or line extender to be constructed with a decrease in current power requirements; RF over Glass (RFoG) signal distribution technology that combines the existing cable TV infrastructure with fiber optics to reach the home; and Node+0 application, which combines the RFoG technology platform with its PowerMiser engineering to take fiber signal.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 4Cable TV International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Cable TV International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.