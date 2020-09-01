4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,331.68

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,331.68 and traded as low as $2,112.00. 4imprint Group shares last traded at $2,170.00, with a volume of 10,195 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,068.50 ($40.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $609.46 million and a P/E ratio of 22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,302.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,331.68.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

