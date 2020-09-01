$53.03 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $53.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $55.38 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $210.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $218.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.86 million, with estimates ranging from $200.27 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.21 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

