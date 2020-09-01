$59.90 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report $59.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.41 million and the highest is $60.60 million. PROS posted sales of $64.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $255.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.75 million to $272.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $279.03 million, with estimates ranging from $254.27 million to $317.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

NYSE:PRO opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.59.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $89,260.00. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 106.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 49.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

