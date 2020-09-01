61,925 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,284. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

