68,569 Shares in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HUYA by 2,900.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 958,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HUYA by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 530,230 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,810,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 531.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 28.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. HUYA Inc – has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

