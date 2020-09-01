$78.47 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce $78.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.13 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $72.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $309.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $316.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $322.89 million, with estimates ranging from $321.80 million to $323.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

TBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after acquiring an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 77.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBK opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.21. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

