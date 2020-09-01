8,204 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 890.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.24. 444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.99. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

