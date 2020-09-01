8X8 PROTOCOL 1-Day Volume Tops $13.81 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $54.91 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005870 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002410 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000296 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

