9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 2,042,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,695,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,496 shares in the company, valued at $424,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 411,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,599.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth $14,591,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

