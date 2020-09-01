A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 415.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,456,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

