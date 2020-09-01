Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.3% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 47,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,838 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 91,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 118.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,259,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $115,115,000 after acquiring an additional 682,581 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 444,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,972. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,203 shares of company stock worth $7,768,729. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

