Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,282.90

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,282.90 and traded as low as $1,235.00. Abcam shares last traded at $1,248.00, with a volume of 374,533 shares.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,188 ($15.52) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,336 ($17.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,316.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,282.90.

Abcam Company Profile (LON:ABC)

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

