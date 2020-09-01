Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Down 4.1%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 3,127,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,546,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXAS. ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 169,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 299,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

