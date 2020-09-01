Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lowered by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in Accenture by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after buying an additional 503,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8,128.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after buying an additional 443,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.01. The company had a trading volume of 78,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,290. The stock has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.57. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

