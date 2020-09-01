ACK Asset Management LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

ACK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Transcat comprises about 4.0% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned 6.08% of Transcat worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 293.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 35.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth $162,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of TRNS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. 8,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,211. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

