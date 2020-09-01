ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.42

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and traded as high as $22.74. ACNB shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 10,400 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $193.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACNB by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ACNB by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACNB by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

