Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.25. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 25,605 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Acura Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

