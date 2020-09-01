Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Reaches $6.21 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $70.19 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, LBank, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,891.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.66 or 0.03957964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.02421925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00525442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00806931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00695109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00056455 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

