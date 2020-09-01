Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.56

Shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

